FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany warns of 'high price' of violating ceasefire in Ukraine
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 14, 2015 / 9:13 PM / 3 years ago

Germany warns of 'high price' of violating ceasefire in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Germany’s Foreign Minister warned Kiev, Moscow and separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine on Saturday of the “high price” of violating a ceasefire agreement as fighting intensified hours before its start.

Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he did not expect such an intense surge in violence following Thursday’s accord and urged all parties to obey its terms, which go into effect at midnight.

“If we fail with these efforts now, everyone in the region ... will pay a high price,” Steinmeier said at a press conference in Lima, where he met with his Peruvian counterpart.

The ceasefire pact forged by the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany followed 16 hours of negotiation and offered a glimmer of hope for an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

Breaking it would threaten European security, Steinmeier said, as well as “the possibility of cooperation in international institutions including the Security Council.”

Fighting continued in eastern Ukraine on Saturday, with separatists pressing government forces in the key town of Debaltseve and shelling killing at least one person in the rebel-held city of Donetsk.

Steinmeier said his understanding was that neither side had gained ground and that what mattered now was a commitment to the ceasefire agreement.

“If it is going to be respected, we’re going to witness it tonight,” he said.

Steinmeier also condemned a shooting at a meeting in Copenhagen attended by Lars Vilks, an artist who has received death threats since publishing images of the Prophet Mohammad.

“We will not fold before this type of terrorism,” Steinmeier said. “We defend freedom and want to preserve it.”

Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.