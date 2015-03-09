FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German foreign minister sees reduction of violence in east Ukraine
#World News
March 9, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

German foreign minister sees reduction of violence in east Ukraine

A woman reacts as she looks at a damaged church in Donetsk's Oktyabrski district, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Violence in eastern Ukraine has reduced significantly since a ceasefire deal was agreed in Minsk, Germany’s Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Monday during a visit to Romania.

“A clear beginning was made,” he said, according to a Romanian interpreter. “There’s a significant reduction of violence after hardships at the beginning. Today, we don’t have hundreds of breaches of the ceasefire, there are not many question marks regarding it.”

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to double the number of OSCE observers to 1,000 from 500 to monitor a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, Steinmeier had said on Friday.

Reporting by Radu Marinas; editing by Matthias Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
