No military solution to Ukraine conflict: Germany's Steinmeier
#World News
March 23, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 2 years ago

No military solution to Ukraine conflict: Germany's Steinmeier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - The crisis in Ukraine does not and cannot have a military solution and the involved parties must avoid any steps that could led to a new escalation of the situation, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Monday.

“One thing is clear I think to all of us: there is no, and there cannot be, a military solution to the crisis in Ukraine,” Steinmeier told reporters after meeting his counterparts from four central European countries in Bratislava.

He said there would be a meeting in Paris on Wednesday including senior officials from Germany, Ukraine and Russia to discuss an oversight mechanism for a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine.

(This story corrects last paragraph to say meeting will be on level of senior officials, not ministers)

Reporting by Jason Hovet; Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Alison Williams

