FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Western leaders agree ceasefire in Ukraine needs to stabilize: Germany
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 30, 2015 / 5:02 PM / 2 years ago

Western leaders agree ceasefire in Ukraine needs to stabilize: Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts at the start of a cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande held a telephone conversation with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine on Thursday to discuss the fragile ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, Merkel’s spokesman said.

“The partners were in agreement over the need to stabilize the still fragile ceasefire in east Ukraine as well as to continue with the withdrawal of heavy weapons,” Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

He said the leaders wanted to intensify the political process by setting up working groups with the pro-Russian separatists and the OSCE, Russia and Ukraine in the next few weeks.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.