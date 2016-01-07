Merkel sees progress on Ukraine crisis in 'Normandy format' over next months

MAGDEBURG, Germany (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday she believes there will be progress in the “Normandy format” negotiations on the Ukraine crisis over the next few months.

The “Normandy format” includes France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine.

“I believe that we will achieve progress in the Normandy negotiations between Russia and the Ukraine within the next months. I am optimistic,” Merkel said at a Chamber of Industry and Commerce event in Magdeburg.