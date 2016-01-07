FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel sees progress on Ukraine crisis in 'Normandy format' over next months
January 7, 2016 / 6:18 PM / 2 years ago

Merkel sees progress on Ukraine crisis in 'Normandy format' over next months

German Chancellor Angela Merkel listens during a joint news conference with Romania's Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos (not pictured) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAGDEBURG, Germany (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday she believes there will be progress in the “Normandy format” negotiations on the Ukraine crisis over the next few months.

The “Normandy format” includes France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine.

“I believe that we will achieve progress in the Normandy negotiations between Russia and the Ukraine within the next months. I am optimistic,” Merkel said at a Chamber of Industry and Commerce event in Magdeburg.

Reporting by Tina Bellon; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
