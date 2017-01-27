Ukrainian president to meet Merkel in Berlin on Monday: agency

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko will hold talks in Berlin on Monday with Chancellor Angela Merkel on the separatist conflict in Ukraine, Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted the president's spokesman as saying.

The visit will follow a telephone conversation between the German leader and U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday which is expected to focus on Russia.

It is unclear if Trump will discuss a lifting of the U.S. sanctions imposed on Moscow in response to its intervention in Ukraine.

Washington and the EU imposed sanctions in response to Russia's annexation of Crimea and backing for the pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Trump's admiration of Russian President Vladimir Putin and stated desire to improve bilateral ties have stoked fears in Kiev that international pressure on Russia could waver.