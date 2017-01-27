FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Ukrainian president to meet Merkel in Berlin on Monday: agency
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
January 27, 2017 / 10:48 AM / 7 months ago

Ukrainian president to meet Merkel in Berlin on Monday: agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko will hold talks in Berlin on Monday with Chancellor Angela Merkel on the separatist conflict in Ukraine, Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted the president's spokesman as saying.

The visit will follow a telephone conversation between the German leader and U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday which is expected to focus on Russia.

It is unclear if Trump will discuss a lifting of the U.S. sanctions imposed on Moscow in response to its intervention in Ukraine.

Washington and the EU imposed sanctions in response to Russia's annexation of Crimea and backing for the pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Trump's admiration of Russian President Vladimir Putin and stated desire to improve bilateral ties have stoked fears in Kiev that international pressure on Russia could waver.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Andrew Roche

