Berlin and Moscow still differ widely on Ukraine: Steinmeier

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany and Russia have widely diverging views on the conflict in Ukraine which is a long way from reaching a solution, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Wednesday, a day after meeting President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

“We are still in a situation unfortunately where we’re far from a sustainable de-escalation of the conflict and further still from a political solution,” Steinmeier said in Berlin after his one-day visit to Kiev and Moscow on Tuesday.

Steinmeier told reporters after meeting Poland’s foreign minister that Berlin had a “substantially different view of events in Ukraine” to Putin, adding that it should be clear in two or three weeks if his talks with Putin had helped.