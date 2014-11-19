FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Berlin and Moscow still differ widely on Ukraine: Steinmeier
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 19, 2014 / 2:26 PM / 3 years ago

Berlin and Moscow still differ widely on Ukraine: Steinmeier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany and Russia have widely diverging views on the conflict in Ukraine which is a long way from reaching a solution, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Wednesday, a day after meeting President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

“We are still in a situation unfortunately where we’re far from a sustainable de-escalation of the conflict and further still from a political solution,” Steinmeier said in Berlin after his one-day visit to Kiev and Moscow on Tuesday.

Steinmeier told reporters after meeting Poland’s foreign minister that Berlin had a “substantially different view of events in Ukraine” to Putin, adding that it should be clear in two or three weeks if his talks with Putin had helped.

Reporting by Stephen Brown, Erik Kirschbaum and Sabine Siebold

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.