Germany greets pro-Russian rebels' delay of Ukraine elections
October 6, 2015 / 1:12 PM / 2 years ago

Germany greets pro-Russian rebels' delay of Ukraine elections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German diplomatic source described as “good news” a decision by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine to delay disputed local elections there.

“This opens the way for the local elections to take place according to the Minsk ceasefire agreement,” the source said on Tuesday. Under that deal, the elections would be organized by the Ukraine government and OSCE international observers would act as monitors.

A German government source said: “Moscow has actually delivered.”

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Madeline Chambers; editing by David Stamp

