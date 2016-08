German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier (C), Poland's Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski (L) and French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayraultin arrive to the Weimar Triangle meeting in Weimar, Germany, August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jens Meyer/Pool

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier (C), Poland's Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski (L) and French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayraultin arrive to the Weimar Triangle meeting in Weimar, Germany, August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jens Meyer/Pool

WEIMAR, Germany The foreign ministers of Germany, France and Poland agreed on Sunday there should be greater international efforts to end the fighting in eastern Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier told reporters.

He said there had not been sufficient progress in implementing the Minsk agreement. Western officials were talking with Russia and Ukraine to encourage them to implement measures already agreed in the Minsk process, including communal elections, he said.

"We have to work for a de-escalation of the situation," he said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Andrew Roche)