a year ago
#World News
September 4, 2016 / 5:29 PM / a year ago

Germany's foreign minister eyes regulation to keep Ukraine ceasefire in weeks

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks during the informal OSCE Foreign Minister's meeting in Potsdam, Germany, September 1, 2016.Stefanie Loos

Gwladys Fouche

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Sunday he hoped a new regulation aimed at maintaining a fragile ceasefire in eastern Ukraine could be completed soon by the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

"We are working with the OSCE for a new regulation to keep the ceasefire," Steinmeier told reporters in Oslo. "We are now in preparation which will allow us to soon meet again on the foreign ministers’ level."

Steinmeier said implementation of the Minsk accord by Russia and Ukraine remained disappointing, and the security situation in eastern Ukraine was "really insufficient."

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; writing by Andrea Shalal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
