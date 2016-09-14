German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier attends a meeting with the media after the talks with Foreign Ministers Pavlo Klimkin of Ukraine, Jean-Marc Ayrault of France and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Kiev, Ukraine, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Wednesday that moves toward a ceasefire between Ukrainian troops and separatists gave a "sliver of hope" and that the next steps in the Minsk peace process could be agreed next week.

On a visit to Kiev, Steinmeier said that, with Moscow's agreement, Russian-backed separatists will enforce a ceasefire beginning at midnight, which the Ukrainians had also agreed to abide by.

The two sides had earlier agreed to abide by a ceasefire to coincide with the start of the school year on Sept. 1, which failed to stop the fighting.

"We are again at a crossroads," Steinmeier said. "We see a small sliver of hope in the back-to-school ceasefire ... but it is not enough."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Catherine Evans)