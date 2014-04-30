FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany, Japan say G7 won't waiver on further Russian sanctions
#World News
April 30, 2014 / 12:21 PM / 3 years ago

Germany, Japan say G7 won't waiver on further Russian sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Angela Merkel and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday leading industrial powers would stand united on further sanctions against Russia if needed, despite Moscow’s threat to retaliate against foreign energy companies.

The chancellor also voiced the hope, after talks with Abe in Berlin, that Japan would win its long battle against deflation, but said Europe did not face the same immediate threat and had no need to imitate Japanese-style stimulus measures.

Reporting by Stephen Brown and Gareth Jones; Editing by Michelle Martin

