Merkel tells Putin Russia has broken international law in Ukraine

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel accused Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday of breaching international law with “unacceptable Russian intervention” in Ukraine, a German government spokesman said on Sunday.

Russian forces have bloodlessly seized Crimea - an isolated Black Sea peninsula with a majority of Russian speakers and where Moscow has a naval base.

“The chancellor called upon the Russian President again to respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity,” deputy government spokesman Georg Streiter said in a statement after a phone call between the two leaders.

Putin accepted Merkel’s proposal to establish a “fact-finding mission” like a contact group, possibly under the leadership of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), to start a political dialogue, the spokesman said.