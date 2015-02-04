Merkel says negotiations in Ukraine must continue

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that despite a clear deterioration in the conflict between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country, negotiations to implement a ceasefire had to continue.
“The negotiation process has not yet failed, but must continue,” Merkel said during a news conference in Berlin with Malta’s Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.
