Merkel says way forward in Ukraine crisis will be 'extremely difficult'

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that the situation in eastern Ukraine remained fragile and that the path to a comprehensive peace would be “extremely difficult”.

“The situation is fragile. Particularly with regard to Debaltseve this is not unexpected”, Merkel said during a news conference in Berlin, referring to a strategic railway junction in eastern Ukraine where ongoing fighting was reported.

“It was always clear that much remains to be done. And I have always said that there are no guarantees that what we are trying to do succeeds. It will be an extremely difficult path.”