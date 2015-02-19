FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin to influence separatists on Ukraine prisoner swap: Germany
February 19, 2015 / 10:54 AM / 3 years ago

Putin to influence separatists on Ukraine prisoner swap: Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed in a conference call with the leaders of France, Germany and Ukraine to use his influence on separatists to start an agreed prisoner swap with Ukraine, a German government spokesman said on Thursday.

The four leaders agreed to implement last week’s Minsk agreement on a ceasefire in Ukraine despite serious breaches, said spokesman Steffen Seibert, echoing a statement made by France.

“The prisoner exchange must also start. President Putin agreed to influence the separatists in this direction,” said Seibert in a statement.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Caroline Copley

