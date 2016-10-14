FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Merkel says no decision yet on four-way summit on Ukraine crisis
October 14, 2016 / 1:31 PM / 10 months ago

Merkel says no decision yet on four-way summit on Ukraine crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday said there had been no decision yet on whether to proceed with a "Normandy format" summit with Russia, France and Ukraine on the conflict in eastern Ukraine in Berlin next week.

"We are still open to this, but there is no decision yet," Merkel told a news conference after a meeting with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

Merkel said she was waiting for news from ongoing discussions at the expert level on the issues involved.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michael Nienaber

