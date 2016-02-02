Merkel presses Putin to ensure Ukraine ceasefire holds

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to use his influence to ensure a ceasefire is upheld in eastern Ukraine and OSCE monitors are granted free access to conflict areas, her spokesman said.

“Here, Russia must assert its influence on the separatists,” spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement, describing Merkel’s message to Putin.

He said the phone call took place at Putin’s request.