a year ago
Merkel sees no reason to roll back Russia sanctions: spokeswoman
#World News
June 1, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

Merkel sees no reason to roll back Russia sanctions: spokeswoman

A view of Russian warships during celebrations of the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Sevastopol, Crimea, February 23, 2016.Pavel Rebrov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel sees no reason at all now to roll back sanctions against Russia in the Ukraine crisis, a government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Tuesday some EU states were skeptical about extending sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis and it was unclear if the 28-nation bloc would decide to renew them.

"I can only tell you that the Chancellor is in talks with the Foreign Minister and that both agree that the Minsk peace process needs to be continued and the chancellor currently sees no reason at all for rolling back the sanctions," government spokeswoman Christiane Wirtz told a regular news conference.

A Foreign Ministry spokesman added Steinmeier's comments were not inconsistent with the government's stance in the Ukraine crisis and the final declaration of G7 leaders in Japan.

Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
