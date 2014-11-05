FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel aide wants EU travel ban on new Ukraine rebel leadership
#World News
November 5, 2014 / 11:33 AM / 3 years ago

Merkel aide wants EU travel ban on new Ukraine rebel leadership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s top foreign policy advisor said on Wednesday he wants Ukrainian separatist leaders who were elected in Sunday’s contested vote added to a list of rebels and Russian officials banned from traveling to the European Union.

“These are people whom I would say should be put on the list of visa bans,” Christoph Heusgen said at a conference on foreign policy in Berlin, reiterating Berlin’s view that the elections in eastern Ukraine violated September’s ceasefire deal in Minsk.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Stephen Brown

