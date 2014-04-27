FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany deplores 'public parading' of observers held in Ukraine
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 27, 2014 / 6:10 PM / 3 years ago

Germany deplores 'public parading' of observers held in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Germany denounced as “revolting” on Sunday the parading of European observers held captive by pro-Russian rebels in Ukraine, and said Moscow had a duty to press its separatist allies to free the prisoners.

Pro-Moscow rebels have been holding eight European monitors for three days. On Sunday they freed one, a Swede, but said they had no plans to free the others. The captives were shown to journalists in Slaviansk, a town in Eastern Ukraine that separatists have turned into a heavily fortified redoubt.

“The public parading of the OSCE observers and Ukrainian security forces as prisoners is revolting and blatantly hurts the dignity of the victims,” German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in a statement.

“It is an infringement of every rule of behavior and standards that are made for tense situations like this. Russia has a duty to influence the separatists so that the detained members of the OSCE mission are freed as soon as possible.”

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.