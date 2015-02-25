FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 25, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 3 years ago

Merkel says Ukraine ceasefire slow to take hold but may yet work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven during a welcoming ceremony at the Chancellery in Berlin February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Angela Merkel and Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Wednesday Europe would be ready to impose new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine if necessary, though the chancellor hoped the current ceasefire would eventually yield positive results.

“We must do everything we can to make this glimmer of hope a reality,” she told a news conference with the Swedish premier, referring to the Minsk ceasefire agreement. “It could be a first step even if it is being implemented very slowly.”

Merkel added that it sent a very important signal to Russia that the European Union had managed to maintain a united stance.

Reporting by Stephen Brown, Madeline Chambers and Andreas Rinke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
