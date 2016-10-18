Merkel, Hollande to talk with Putin about Syria at Berlin meeting: source

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the situation in Syria during a meeting in Berlin on Wednesday, a German government source said.
The discussion will take place on the sidelines of a meeting of the leaders of Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine about the Minsk peace plan that was supposed to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
