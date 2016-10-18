FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Merkel, Hollande to talk with Putin about Syria at Berlin meeting: source
#World News
October 18, 2016 / 10:33 AM / 10 months ago

Merkel, Hollande to talk with Putin about Syria at Berlin meeting: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the situation in Syria during a meeting in Berlin on Wednesday, a German government source said.

The discussion will take place on the sidelines of a meeting of the leaders of Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine about the Minsk peace plan that was supposed to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Alexander Ratz and Andrea Shalal

