Ukraine central bank chief says hryvnia fall 'irrational'

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank chief and finance minister tried to calm market panic on Wednesday after a collapse of the currency forced the bank to halt most commercial foreign exchange trading, saying the rapid fall was “irrational”.

Central bank chief Valeria Gontareva and Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko told a hastily-convened news conference that the economy and currency would be stabilised by donors, including $8 billion from an International Monetary Fund bailout this year, with the first tranche expected within weeks.

Earlier on Wednesday, the central bank halted all currency trading by banks on behalf of their clients for the rest of the week, saying excessive demand for dollars was “unfounded”.

“There are no fundamental reasons for such a severe fall in the hryvnia rate. The central bank sees none, the government sees none, and the IMF sees none,” Gontareva said.

“These irrational movements are linked solely to irrational market behaviour which is driven more by fear than by an understanding of what is going on in the market,” she said. “As soon as we start getting real help from our international sponsors ... we are looking into the future with perfect calm.”

Yaresko said the funds expected from the IMF would be “an anchor that would provide for the stabilisation of the economy, including the currency market.”

The IMF could authorise Ukraine’s bailout as soon as March 11, and Kiev could then start receiving money within days, she said.

Yaresko later told reporters that Kiev could begin negotiations with creditors within a week of the IMF decision on previously-announced plans to restructure its external debt.

Gontareva said the bank had bought $80 million dollars at the official exchange rate on Wednesday and would sell it later on the market.