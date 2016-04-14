EU says new Ukraine PM 'crucial', calls for reforms

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union said on Thursday that Ukraine’s parliamentary approval of Volodymyr Groysman as prime minister was “crucial” and urged speeding up reforms.

“Today’s appointment of a new government in Ukraine, headed by Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, is a crucial development at a time when new momentum in the country is badly needed,” EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and European Commissioner Johannes Hahn said in a joint statement.

“The momentum offered with the appointment of the new prime minister and government must be seized now,” they said.