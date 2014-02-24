Greek minister calls for international conference on Ukraine

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Greek Foreign Minister Evangelos Venizelos called on Monday for an international conference with the involvement of the European Union, Russia and financial institutions in order to avoid any disorderly default in Ukraine.

Venizelos told a news conference in Budapest the first priority was the appointment of a new inclusive government in Ukraine with the capacity to protect stability and public order.

“The second priority, this is my own proposal ... is to organize an international conference on the economic and financial problem of Ukraine in order to avoid any type of disorderly default,” Venizelos said.