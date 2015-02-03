Greek defense minister says invited to Moscow

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos said on Tuesday he had been invited to Moscow to meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu in the near future.

Kammenos, leader of the right-wing junior coalition partner in Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ new government, said in a statement he had met the Russian ambassador to discuss strategic cooperation. He said he had received an invitation to Moscow but gave no other details.

Kammenos also said he had met the U.S. ambassador to Greece to discuss issues including training and procurement and had assured him that Greece would continue cooperation within NATO.

Greece has caused consternation among some European partners over its stance towards Russia at a time of escalating tension over Ukraine.