Ukraine border guards in Crimea redeploying to mainland: official
#World News
March 20, 2014 / 12:58 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine border guards in Crimea redeploying to mainland: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Ukrainian soldier closes an entrance gate at the airforce base in the Crimean town of Belbek March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian border guards in Crimea, under the control of Russia’s military, have started redeploying to regions on the mainland, a senior official said on Thursday.

“We have started the gradual redeployment of our servicemen to the territory of Kherson and Mikolayiv regions,” Pavlo Shysholin, deputy head of the state border guard service, told a news conference.

Shysholin also said about 1,000 civilians had so far left the peninsula.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Ron Popeski; Editing by Alessandra Prentice

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
