Pro-Moscow protest leader arrested in Ukraine's Donetsk

DONETSK, Ukraine (Reuters) - The leader of the most persistent pro-Moscow protest movement in eastern Ukraine was arrested at his home in the city of Donetsk on Thursday, a Reuters journalist who was with police on the raid said.

Around 10 members of the SBU security service arrested Pavel Gubarev at his apartment in a five-storey Soviet-era block in the eastern city, on charges of “infringing the territorial integrity and independence of the state”. He did not resist.

Gubarev, a Donetsk businessman, had led protesters who blockaded the regional administration building and flew the Russian flag until they were removed on Thursday. He had called himself the “people’s governor” and demanded lawmakers sever ties with Kiev and put him in charge of the police force.