Ukraine police says pro-Russian militants seize hundreds of guns
April 12, 2014 / 11:53 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine police says pro-Russian militants seize hundreds of guns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Pro-Russian militants have seized at least 400 handguns and 20 automatic weapons from a police station they are occupying in the east Ukrainian city of Slaviansk, police said on Saturday.

“The aim of the takover was the guns,” a police statement issued from the capital Kiev said. “They are giving these guns to participants in the protest in Slaviansk.”

A Reuters photographer at the building said he had not seen the attackers handing out weapons.

Reporting by Conor Humphries and Gleb Garanich, editing by Mark Heinrich

