Britain's Hammond says Putin not acting in spirit of Minsk deal
February 18, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Britain's Hammond says Putin not acting in spirit of Minsk deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - If the ceasefire in Ukraine breaks down Europe should at least extend its sanctions against Moscow, British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Wednesday.

“I hear this morning that President Putin is calling on Ukrainian forces in Debaltseve to surrender. That is absolutely not in the spirit of what was agreed last week and belies Russia’s true intentions,” he told reporters in Lisbon after meeting his Portuguese counterpart Rui Machete.

“If the ceasefire breaks down or we determine that Russia is not acting in good faith, we should first of all look to make a clear statement about the extension of the existing sanctions measures, which are due to expire in July, extending them further to the end of the year.”

Reporting By Shrikesh Laxmidas, writing by Andrei Khalip

