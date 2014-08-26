FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin, Poroshenko shake hands at Minsk talks
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 26, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Putin, Poroshenko shake hands at Minsk talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File photo of Ukrainian President-elect Petro Poroshenko (C) German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) talking during 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings at Benouville Castle, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Files

MINSK (Reuters) - Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Petro Poroshenko greeted each other with a handshake at the start of talks in Belarus on Tuesday on the Ukraine crisis, the first time the two presidents have met since June.

Tensions between the two countries were heightened before the meeting when Ukraine released video of Russian soldiers it has captured in eastern Ukraine, where its army has been fighting pro-Russian separatist rebels since April.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, writing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.