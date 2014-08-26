Putin, Poroshenko shake hands at Minsk talks

File photo of Ukrainian President-elect Petro Poroshenko (C) German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) talking during 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings at Benouville Castle, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Files

MINSK (Reuters) - Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Petro Poroshenko greeted each other with a handshake at the start of talks in Belarus on Tuesday on the Ukraine crisis, the first time the two presidents have met since June.

Tensions between the two countries were heightened before the meeting when Ukraine released video of Russian soldiers it has captured in eastern Ukraine, where its army has been fighting pro-Russian separatist rebels since April.