Four border guards killed in Russian helicopter attack: military

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said on Tuesday that Russian Mi-24 helicopters had attacked a border post in Luhansk region the previous day, killing four border guards.

“Yesterday, during the day, at the border post of Krasnatalovka, Russian Mi-24 helicopters attacked Ukrainian border guards. As a result of the attack, four guards were killed, three were injured,” Lysenko told Reuters.