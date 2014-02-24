FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hollande urges Putin to back Ukraine transition
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 24, 2014 / 7:16 PM / 4 years ago

Hollande urges Putin to back Ukraine transition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande spoke to Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday to try to pressure him into backing a peaceful political transition in Ukraine.

“The head of state emphasized the need for a peaceful transition and the importance of ensuring the unity and territorial integrity of the country,” a statement from Hollande’s office said.

In the statement, which comes after Russia-backed President Viktor Yanukovich was toppled by a popular uprising, Hollande also urged Russia to cooperate in financial assistance for Ukraine to help its economic modernization.

Hollande’s call came after U.S. President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivered a similar message in phone calls to Putin during the weekend.

Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.