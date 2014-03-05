FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France holds Russia-Ukraine foreign ministers' meeting
March 5, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

France holds Russia-Ukraine foreign ministers' meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande is holding a meeting of the U.S., Russian, British, French and German foreign ministers to discuss the Ukraine crisis, a presidential source told reporters at the Elysee presidential palace.

The source said the meeting had already begun after the ministers, John Kerry, Sergei Lavrov, William Hague, Laurent Fabius and Frank-Walter Steinmeier appeared together at the palace.

Reporting by Julien Ponthus; writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Leigh Thomas

