FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Hollande tells Putin to stop Crimea joining Russia
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 12, 2014 / 3:03 PM / 4 years ago

France's Hollande tells Putin to stop Crimea joining Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that he had to do everything to stop Ukraine’s Crimea region from joining Russia, something that would be an “unacceptable annexation.”

“The president reminded (him) that the March 16 referendum, for which preparations are ongoing in an opaque way, has no legal basis,” Hollande’s office said in a statement after the two men spoke earlier in the day.

“The president underlined that there was still time to avoid a pointless and dangerous escalation.”

Reporting By John Irish; editing by Brian Love

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.