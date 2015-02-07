Moscow talks on Ukraine 'substantial and constructive': French source

PARIS (Reuters) - The leaders of France and Germany had “substantial and constructive” talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the Ukraine crisis on Friday, a French presidential source said.

Officials from the delegations remained in Moscow to continue the talks ahead of a four-way phone call on Sunday between Putin, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the source said.

“The discussions were substantial and constructive,” the source said, adding the leaders are working on a joint text incorporating proposals from both Putin and Poroshenko.