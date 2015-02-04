FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine prosecutor says four to 10 people killed in shelling near Donetsk hospital
#World News
February 4, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine prosecutor says four to 10 people killed in shelling near Donetsk hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - The Ukrainian general prosecutor’s office said from four to 10 people had been killed in shelling near a hospital in the big eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk on Wednesday and it blamed the separatists for the attack.

“According to preliminary information from 4-10 people were killed. At the moment the number of injured is being established. The terrorists have once more used weapons against the civilian population of Donetsk region,” it said in a statement on its website.

Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams

