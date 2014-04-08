Protesters in east Ukraine deny having explosives, holding hostages

LUHANSK, Ukraine (Reuters) - Protesters occupying the state security building in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, on Tuesday denied a charge that they had wired the building with explosives and were holding people against their will.

“There are no explosives, no hostages. We do not need hostages to get what we want,” said Anton, one of the protesters who described himself as a coordinator of the action.

Earlier Ukraine’s state security service said the protesters were using weapons to hold about 60 people against their will.