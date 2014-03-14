FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's hryvnia sinks to more than 10 to the dollar
March 14, 2014 / 9:57 AM / 4 years ago

Ukraine's hryvnia sinks to more than 10 to the dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past a board showing currency exchange rates in Kiev, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s hryvnia currency weakened to 10.05 to the dollar on Friday, the first time it has sunk to more than 10 since March 5.

The currency, which closed on Thursday at 9.70, has been buffeted by political turmoil since the start of mass demonstrations in November which culminated last month in the removal of its Moscow-backed president.

The hryvnia has lost 18 percent of its value since the beginning of the year.

Reporting by Natalya Zinets, Writing by Ron Popeski; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
