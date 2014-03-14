Ukraine's hryvnia sinks to more than 10 to the dollar

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s hryvnia currency weakened to 10.05 to the dollar on Friday, the first time it has sunk to more than 10 since March 5.

The currency, which closed on Thursday at 9.70, has been buffeted by political turmoil since the start of mass demonstrations in November which culminated last month in the removal of its Moscow-backed president.

The hryvnia has lost 18 percent of its value since the beginning of the year.