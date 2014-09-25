FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukrainian leader calls for further financial aid from IMF, the West
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 25, 2014 / 2:34 PM / 3 years ago

Ukrainian leader calls for further financial aid from IMF, the West

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Thursday called for further help from the International Monetary Fund and the West to help stabilize the national currency, the hyrvnia.

The currency has lost 40 per cent of its value against the dollar since the beginning of the year and the onset of a costly conflict with pro-Russian separatists in the east.

Speaking at a news conference in Kiev, Poroshenko said he would do all he could to protect the hryvnia against attacks and end “speculation” operations against it.

But he said the present $17-billion loan program with the IMF would have to be reviewed because of the war in the east.

Ukraine also required one billion euros of extra macro-financial aid from the European Union and a further one billion dollars in financial guarantees from the United States, he said.

Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.