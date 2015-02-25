FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine central bank offers to buy dollars at rate of 21.7 hryvnia
February 25, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine central bank offers to buy dollars at rate of 21.7 hryvnia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank offered to buy dollars on Wednesday at a rate of 21.7 hryvnia to the dollar, hours after it banned nearly all commercial currency trading until the end of the week.

The bank’s offer means sellers, potentially including exporters who are required to sell 75 percent of their hard currency income, would receive about a third less than at the last market exchange rate recorded before the ban.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Peter Graff; editing by John Stonestreet

