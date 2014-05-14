Hungarian Foreign Minister sees no need for military buildup in Europe now

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - There is no need for a military buildup on the western border of Ukraine at the moment as a response to the crisis in the east European country, Hungarian Foreign Minister Janos Martonyi said on Wednesday.

“We don’t think that a military buildup is needed in this situation, but we don’t know how it will develop. For the time being, there’s no need for that,” he told reporters at a security conference in Bratislava.