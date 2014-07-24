FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. aviation body convenes Montreal meeting with IATA, industry: sources
July 24, 2014 / 3:41 PM / 3 years ago

U.N. aviation body convenes Montreal meeting with IATA, industry: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL (Reuters) - The U.N.’s civil aviation body will hold a meeting in Montreal next week with IATA and other aviation organizations following last week’s downing of the Malaysian airliner over Ukraine, two sources said on Thursday.

The meeting between International Civil Aviation Organization, industry lobby group IATA, the Civil Air Navigation Services Organization and Airports Council International will discuss the respective roles of each in airspace over conflict zones.

Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 was shot down by a missile over eastern Ukraine last week, killing almost 300 people.

Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Amran Abocar and Meredith Mazzilli

