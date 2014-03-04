FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia notified U.S. ahead of ICBM test, U.S. official says
March 4, 2014 / 7:57 PM / 4 years ago

Russia notified U.S. ahead of ICBM test, U.S. official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States received notification from Russia ahead of its test-fire of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Tuesday, in line with Moscow’s commitments under the nuclear arms treaty between the two countries, a U.S. official said.

The official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said initial notification of Russia’s test plans pre-dated Russia’s military intervention in Crimea.

Russia’s Strategic Rocket Forces launched an RS-12M Topol missile from the southerly Astrakhan region near the Caspian Sea and the dummy warhead hit its target at a proving ground in Kazakhstan, Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Yegorov told state-run news agency RIA.

(Thos story has been refiled to fix wording in first paragraph)

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
