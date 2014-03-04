FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House calls Russia's ICBM test launch 'routine'
March 4, 2014 / 9:22 PM / 4 years ago

White House calls Russia's ICBM test launch 'routine'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House called Russia’s test launch on Tuesday of an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile “routine” and said the United States was given advanced notification, as required under the New START treaty.

“This was a previously notified and routine test launch of an ICBM,” National Security Council spokeswoman Caitlin Hayden said in a statement, adding that “Russia and the United States routinely flight test their ICBMs and SLBMs (submarine-launched ballistic missiles).”

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Peter Cooney

