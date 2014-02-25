FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hague war crimes court says Ukraine has not requested investigation
February 25, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

Hague war crimes court says Ukraine has not requested investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The International Criminal Court has not received a request from Ukraine’s government asking it to investigate events leading up to the ouster of the country’s President Viktor Yanukovich, a spokesman for the court said on Tuesday.

Ukraine’s parliament voted on Tuesday for Yanukovich and two members of his government to be sent to the court to be tried for “serious crimes” in relation to the deaths of more than 100 citizens from Ukraine and other states.

“A government can make a declaration accepting the court’s jurisdiction for past events,” said court spokesman Fadi El Abdallah, adding that it would then be up to the court’s prosecutor to decide whether or not to open an investigation.

Reporting By Thomas Escritt

