ICRC urges quick Ukraine-Russia accord on aid convoy
August 15, 2014 / 1:08 PM / 3 years ago

ICRC urges quick Ukraine-Russia accord on aid convoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

GENEVA (Reuters) - The International Committee of the Red Cross on Friday urged Russia and a wary Ukraine to agree quickly on getting supplies from a Russian aid convoy across the border to civilians in conflict areas of eastern Ukraine.

ICRC official Laurent Corbaz, currently in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, said the ICRC would itself deliver the aid to people and health centers in the region, scene of fighting between Ukrainian forces and breakaway pro-Russian rebels.

“We still need assurances from all parties to the conflict that our staff will be allowed to perform their tasks safely and with due respect for our humanitarian principles,” he said.

In his statement, released by the ICRC in Geneva, he said the aid operation “will take some time” because of the logistical and security problems involved.

Reporting by Robert Evans; Editing by Kevin Liffey

