Three Ukrainian military killed in rebel attack: spokesman
June 28, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

Three Ukrainian military killed in rebel attack: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Three members of the Ukrainian military were killed on Saturday when pro-Russian separatists attacked their post near the eastern flashpoint city of Slaviansk with small arms and mortar fire, a military spokesman said.

The reported attack on the post manned by members of the government’s “anti-terrorist operation” took place despite a government ceasefire, which was extended on Friday until Monday night.

“As a result of the (rebel) fighters shooting at the post near Slaviansk, three members of the Ukrainian forces were killed and a fourth was wounded,” the spokesman, Oleksiy Dmitrashkovsky, was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.

President Petro Poroshenko announced the extension on Friday night, partly at the urging of some European leaders, after returning to Kiev from a European Union summit in Brussels where he signed a landmark free trade pact.

Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Kevin Liffey

