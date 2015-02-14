Shelling halts in Ukraine's Donetsk as Poroshenko orders ceasefire

DONETSK, Ukraine (Reuters) - Shelling suddenly stopped at midnight in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk after President Petro Poroshenko gave the order to government forces to halt firing in line with a ceasefire agreement reached last Thursday.

Poroshenko, wearing the uniform of the armed forces supreme commander, said in a televised address in the capital Kiev that there was still “alarm” over the situation around Debaltseve, a key transport hub, where government forces are hard pressed by encircling Russian-backed separatists.

And he warned that Ukraine, if it was slapped once, would not offer the other cheek.

But, seated alongside armed forces chief of staff Viktor Muzhenko, he added: “I very much hope that the last chance to begin the long and difficult peaceful process for a political settlement will not be wasted.”

“As a first step I now give the order to the armed forces of Ukraine ... to cease fire at 00:00 hours on February 15,” he said.

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko talks to military staff in Kiev February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Military spokesman Vladyslav Selezynov said the Ukrainian armed forces immediately fulfilled the order and the big guns fell silent in Donetsk and some other parts of the separatist-leaning east.

The ceasefire, negotiated in four-power talks in Belarus last Thursday, foresees creation of a neutral “buffer zone” and withdrawal of heavy weapons responsible for many of the 5,000 deaths in a conflict that has caused the worst crisis in Russia-West relations since the Cold War a generation ago.

Earlier in the run-up to midnight, heavy artillery and rocket fire roughly every five seconds had reverberated across Donetsk, the main regional city in the east which is under the control of the pro-Russian secessionists.

In Artemivsk, a town in government-controlled territory north of Debaltseve which has been hit twice in two days by rocket attacks, there was also silence at midnight.

A member of a Ukrainian pro-government unit near the eastern town of Horlivka, who only gave his nickname of Turnir, said on television channel 112: “It’s quiet. It’s been quiet for half an hour. But we are waiting. We don’t believe them. For the past three days they have been banging us hard.”

Debaltseve, a strategic rail junction that lies in a pocket between the two main rebel-held regions, has been the focus of some of the fiercest recent fighting.